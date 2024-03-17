JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal Cleared of Rape Charges; Mumbai Police Concludes Woman Attempted to Frame Him

Mumbai Police submitted a closure report in the rape case involving Sajjan Jindal, the managing director of the JSW Group. The report concluded that the complainant had attempted to frame him. According to India Today, the police filed the closure report at the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, stating that the allegations of rape against Sajjan Jindal were deemed to be false.

According to a report in Mint, closure report of the police was based on evidence and testimonies of various witnesses including the staff of the hotel, where the woman alleged that Sajjan molested her. The police said that the hotel staff confirmed that Jindal did not go to the hotel on that day.The complainant filed a rape case at the BKC police station against Sajjan Jindal in December 2023 and claimed that she was molested in January 2022 in the penthouse atop the company's head office. She directly approached the court in the matter after alleging that the BKC police didn't pay any heed to her complaint.

Taking action in the case, the Mumbai Police booked Sajjan Jindal under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman, intending to outrage her modesty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).In a statement, Sajjan Jindal denied the charges against him as "baseless" and "false". “He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family," the statement read.

Mumbai Police submitted that the woman filed a case long after the alleged incident and failed to submit any evidence to corroborate her claims. The closure report added that the complainant didn't appear before the police to record her statement and wasted the precious time of the court.