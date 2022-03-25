Jubin Nautiyal, Nikita Dutta to come up with romantic song 'Mast Nazron Se'
By ANI | Published: March 25, 2022 12:55 AM2022-03-25T00:55:09+5:302022-03-25T01:05:02+5:30
'Kabir Singh' fame Nikita Dutta is a part of singer Jubin Nautiyal's upcoming love song titled 'Mast Nazron Se'.
On Thursday, Jubin took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the track. In one of the images, Jubin and Nikita can be seen gazing into each other's eyes.
"#MastNazronSe Releasing on 31st March," he captioned the post.
The announcement has left Jubin and Nikita's fans extremely excited.
"Awesome. Can't wait to hear the song," a netizen commented.
"Congratulations. Best wishes for the song," another one wrote.
Produced under T-Series' banner, 'Mast Nazron Se' will be out on March 31.
( With inputs from ANI )
