'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's First Track out: Varun, Kiara, Anil and Neetu groove to electrifying beats

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban Song' is finally here. Actor Varun Dhawan drops the video of the energetic dance number, on his social media account, on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kalank' actor shared almost a 3 min long video of the song, wherein he wrote, "Everybody, 'Nachh Punjaabban, Nachh Punjaabban, Nache! The wedding banger is here"

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli perform Bhangra on dhol beats in the Song. The track is a remix of 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani song.

Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy sang the song, which was written by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Raj Mehta directed JugJugg Jeeyo, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. On June 24, the family entertainer will be released in theatres.

( With inputs from ANI )

