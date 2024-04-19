'Kaho Dil Se, Nitin Ji Phir Se’: Congress Accuses BJP Of Distributing Chits Featuring Gadkari’s Photo and BJP Symbol In Nagpur, Calls for EC Action

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 unfolds nationwide, Maharashtra’s Nagpur emerges as a closely watched seat with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the fray. However, the rival Congress party has leveled accusations against Gadkari and the BJP, alleging a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

Posting several images and a video on social media, the Maharashtra Congress claimed that the BJP was distributing printed chits to voters to sway their opinion. These chits prominently featured Nitin Gadkari’s photo alongside the BJP symbol, with ‘Kaho Dil Se, Nitin Ji Phir Se’ (Say it from the heart, Nitin ji once again) emblazoned in bold letters.

Addressing the Election Commission in their post, the Maharashtra Congress stated, “In the eastern and central parts of Nagpur, BJP is disseminating these chits with Nitin Gadkari and the BJP logo through nearly 2000 machines. 'Kaho Dil Se Nitinji Firse' is also inscribed on these notes. The Election Commission should intervene as this contravenes electoral regulations.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is contesting the election from Nagpur against Congress’ Vikas Thakre. Having been elected twice as an MP from this constituency, Gadkari is now vying for a third term.