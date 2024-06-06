Kalyan East Shiv Sena (Shinde) Leader Mahesh Gaikwad Receives Death Threat on Facebook, Police Probe On

Kalyan East's Shiv Sena (Shinde) city president Mahesh Gaikwad who was allegedly shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside Ulhasnagar Police Station on February 2 has now received a death threat on Facebook. Mahesh has complained to the police, claiming that a Facebook user named Deepak Kadam threatened to kill him, saying, "BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired four bullets. I will fire eight bullets." Kolsewadi police station have registered IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and assured that the accused will be arrested today itself.

Gaikwad while speaking to LokmatTimes.com said, “I received the threat message yesterday around 2 pm in the afternoon. Immediately I informed the police. Whoever has done this should be punished strictly. Despite such threat messages, I will continue to work for the people of Kalyan and development will be my top priority.”

Ashok Kadam, the senior police inspector of the Kolsewadi police station, told LokmatTimes.com,"We have registered a complaint, and further investigation to trace Kadam is ongoing. He doesn’t have any criminal record nor is a history sheeter. He will get arrested by today itself." Police sources told that the age of the accused maybe 40- 45 years old and is not a well-known person who might have a personal enmity with Gaikwad.

“Till now we haven't got any connection of this threat message with Ganpat Gaikwad or his associates. The message just reveals that Ganpat had fired four bullets on Mahesh and Deepak will fire eight bullets” told PI Kadam. On asked whether there is an additional police security outside Gaikwad’s house after the threat message circulated, police responded by saying that there are already 6 to 7 personnel under zonal category outside Gaikwad’s house deployed in February after the firing incident took place.

In February, Mahesh Gaikwad was attacked inside the senior inspector's cabin at the Hill Line police station by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. Ganpat had fired several rounds of bullets at Mahesh over a property-related dispute, in which Mahesh suffered four bullet injuries. Mahesh was hospitalized and later discharged from the hospital. In this case, Ganpat and some of his associates are behind the bars, while Ganpat's son Vaibhav is absconding.