Kalyan: Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh

A 28-year-old man employed at a jewellery store allegedly decamped with Rs 45 lakh cash in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.

The owner of a jewellery store in Kalyan town had given his employee Rs 45 lakh cash to be deposited in the bank on Saturday. But when there was no sign of the accused, a complaint was lodged, he said.

A police team has left for Rajasthan in search of the accused, as it is suspected that he might fled to his hometown Jalore, the official said.