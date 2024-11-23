Kalyan Rural Election Result 2024: Shiv Sena's Rajesh More Wins Against MNS Raju Patil

Rajesh More has built a strong reputation in Kalyan and Dombivli over the past two decades, continuing the region's historical traditions. Recently, he won a challenging election against incumbent MLA Raju Patil from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). This victory positions More as a key leader for the Kalyan Gramin constituency.

His surprising margin of victory has caught the attention of political analysts. Previously, Shiv Sena's urban candidate Ramesh Mhatre had lost in this constituency twice, leading to doubts about More's chances. However, Dr. Shrikant Shinde's strategic involvement helped secure More's success.

This victory represents a significant change for Kalyan Gramin, which has experienced several leadership shifts, including leaders like Ramesh Patil and Subhash Bhoi. Rajesh More's win adds a new chapter to the constituency's political narrative.