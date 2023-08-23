Kalyan: Yuva Sena city chief booked for speech against police during protest march

A protest march unfolded at Kolsewadi police station on August 20, following the tragic murder of a minor girl. During the rally, Neeraj Kumar, the Yuva Sena city chief representing the Shiv Sena (UBT), delivered a speech criticising the police within the police station premises. This resulted in a case being registered against him for his remarks and for organising a rally without permission.

According to the reports, the incident revolved around the tragic killing of a young girl in Kalyan East. This prompted a protest on August 20 led by the SHIV Sena (UBT) at Kolsewadi police station to condemn the tragedy. As the march reached the police station, protestors, including activists and women office-bearers, staged a sit-in. Neeraj Kumar of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Yuva Sena also addressed the protest march, raising concerns about police operations.

In his speech, Kumar raised issues about unchecked drug addiction in Kalyan East and instances of civilians falling victim to armed attacks. He highlighted the horrifying incident of a girl being fatally stabbed in front of her mother and an attempted rape on a minor girl. Kumar emphasized that as taxpayers and citizens, the public relies on the police for protection, yet such incidents continue to occur.

The video of Neeraj Kumar's speech quickly spread across social media platforms. In response, authorities took note of the situation and filed a case against five individuals, including Neeraj Kumar, at Kolsewadi police station for his critical remarks against the police force.