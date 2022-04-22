Karan Kundrra, Divya Agarwal to feature in Afsana Khan's new song 'Bechari'

Actors Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal will be seen sharing space in a music video of singer Afsana Khan's new song 'Bechari'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan unveiled the track's first poster, in which he can be seen as a sultan while Divya looks gorgeous yet emotional in a black dress.

"Gear up for our heart-touching melody 'Bechari' ft. yours truly & the stunning Divya Agarwal! Releasing soon on the Times Music YouTube Channel," Karan shared the update.

The song's announcement has left Karan and Divya's fans excited.

"Oh My God! Can't wait," a netizen commented.

"Karan, you are looking so goood," another one wrote.

"jaldiiii release karo jaldi," a social media user commented.

Prior to 'Bechari', Karan was featured alongside his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in Yasser Desai's song 'Rula Deti Hai'. On the other hand, Divya enthralled the audience with her chemistry with Asim Riaz in 'Dur Hua' track.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor