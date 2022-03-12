Karisma Kapoor showers birthday love on her son Kiaan

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a candid picture and showered birthday love on her son, Kiaan, on Saturday.

The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which both mother-son are hugging each other with lots of blue balloons in the background.

She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my boy #mamasjaan #birthdaywishes."

The post shared by Karisma accumulated several likes within a few minutes of being posted with many from B-town celebrities.

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Birthday Kiaan", while Amrita Arora commented, "Adorable".

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from son Kiaan, the two also have a daughter named Samaira.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor