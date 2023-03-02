Kasba Bypoll Result : Break to Dhangekar's lead, Rasne takes lead

The Kasba Peth election is witnessing a clash of thorns. The lead of Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Hemant Rasne who was leading since the first round has been lost the lead. BJP candidate Hemant Rasne polled 4,270 votes in the seventh round.

The entire state's attention has been drawn to the outcome of the Kasba. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar's party workers have started celebrating the victory. At this moment, everything seems to be uncertain in Kasba. Ravindra Dhangekar, who was leading from the first round, has lost his lead.

Dhangekar was leading by 3,000 votes at the end of the sixth round. However, in the seventh round, Rasne got 4,270 votes while Dhangekar got 2,824 votes. Ravindra Dhangekar is leading by 1,274 votes. Hemant Rasane has done the job of putting the brakes on their lead.

Rasne is leading in Sadashiv Peth in Pune. Basically, the election is going to be conditional on 1.5 lakh votes being cast in Kasba. No one has taken a decisive lead yet.