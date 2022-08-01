Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a black and white striped dress as she poses for a photoshoot

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is back to work after celebrating her birthday and having a good time in Maldives with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and their close friends.

Katrina took to her Instagram space and shared a glammed-up video while doing her photoshoot. She can be seen wearing a striped black-white shirt dress and paired with a lace-up sling back in silver laminated heels. She opted for big silver hoops with light makeup including a dash of kohl and brown lipstick and kept her tresses open.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgtmLqoF5CQ/?hl=en

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned, "A little posing and the necessary hair flick."

As soon as she shared the post, fans took over her comment section and showered immense love on the beauty diva.

A fan wrote, "Queen" while another fan commented, "Finally !! We missed shoots so much. Slaying as always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film 'Merry Christmas'.

Then, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in 'Phone Booth' featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor