KDMC Issues Notice to Kalyan Private School Over Ban on Religious Symbols

The Kalyan Civic Body issued a notice to a private school for allegedly prohibiting students from wearing religious and cultural symbols, an official said on October 1. The controversy erupted when some parents objected to the school's actions over their children wearing religious threads and tilaks. The students were prohibited from wearing a tilak, tikli, bangles, and rakhi or sacred threads. The parents claimed that the tilak put on students’ foreheads was forcibly removed, and they were threatened with punishment. Some parents also claim that their children were physically reprimanded by the school staff members. Some local workers of a political party drew the attention of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)’s education department to this issue.

The department sent a notice to the private school on September 30. In the notice, it demanded an explanation for the restrictive rules and for parents complaining about their children being physically assaulted for wearing a tilak, bangles, or sacred threads, an official stated. The official said, "Immediately after the complaint by the parents, the department acted and sent a notice to the school. We hope to resolve the issue soon. There is no need to stretch the matter further. The issue will be resolved amicably between the parents and the school management."

The school administration, in its statement, justified its policies while emphasizing its dedication to secular values, quality education, and the safety of students. Clarifying its stance, the management said, “The school has not issued any fatwa,” and stressed that student safety remains its “top priority.” It further noted that the institution consistently strives to foster “harmony among the school, students, parents, teachers, and management.”