'Keep Trust In Leadership, Don't Worry About What You'll Get': BJP Chief Bawankule to Party Workers at State Convention

"Work with unwavering faith in our leadership over the next 2-3 months, without worrying about what you will receive from the party. Register new voters at every booth," urged BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule during the state convention ipn Pune on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, which included State In-Charge and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Co-In-Charge and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, National Co-Organization Minister Shivprakash, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, several state ministers, and senior party officials, Bawankule emphasized the importance of dedication to party goals.

Bawankule criticized Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, stating, "Devendra Fadnavis worked tirelessly to draft the Maratha reservation law, but it did not stand in the Supreme Court due to Thackeray and Pawar. They are the true culprits behind the failure of Maratha reservation."

He also accused the Thackeray government of halting 18 schemes of the Modi government. "The OBC reservation that was lost has been restored by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The Mahavikas Aghadi committed the grave sin of halting local self-government elections," he added.

Bawankule continued, "If the Mahavikas Aghadi government comes to power, they will stop all the schemes of the Modi government. If the Mahayuti government returns, the double engine of development will run smoothly. We must convey this to the public."

Encouraging the workers, he said, "We have a resilient fighting spirit. Strengthen the booth mechanism and work to secure ten new voters each. If we achieve this, the Mahayuti will cross 200 seats in the Assembly elections."

Senior leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve proposed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar presented a resolution commending the state Mahayuti government for its various welfare schemes.