'Ashok Chavan Sat Next To Him': Sanjay Raut Hits Out At HM Amit Shah Over 'Sharad Pawar Is Corruption Kingpin' Comment

In a scathing criticism, home minister Amit Shah on Sunday labeled NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as the kingpin of corruption in Indian politics. In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has hit out at him, pointing out that key figures due to whom Pawar was accused of corruption—Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, and Hasan Mushrif—are now aligned with the BJP. Raut remarked, "Even Ashok Chavan, who was accused of corruption by Amit Shah himself, was seated beside him on the same platform where Shah accused Sharad Pawar. Is Amit Shah unaware of this?"

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Raut said, "Amit Shah accuses Sharad Pawar of being a corruption kingpin, yet the same government awarded Pawar the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to society, politics, and agriculture. Prime Minister Modi even praised him, saying he entered politics holding Pawar's hand. Now, Amit Shah's accusations suggest a rift and disagreement between Modi and Shah."

Raut also criticised Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting his 'inflammatory' language in Pune where he urged action against MVA members in front of the central home minister. Raut asserted, "This kind of language, reminiscent of goondaism, will ensure Fadnavis's defeat in the Nagpur assembly elections."

Raut further alleged that Fadnavis admitted to breaking 20 MVA MLAs during the legislative council elections, questioning whether they were swayed with incentives. "Each MLA was given Rs. 50 crore. Where did Fadnavis and Amit Shah get this money? Amit Shah, as the home minister, should investigate this before accusing others of corruption," he demanded.