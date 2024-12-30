'Kerala Is Mini Pakistan': Nitesh Rane's Controversial Comment on Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video)

A controversial statement made by Maharashtra's newly elected minister and BJP leader, Nitesh Rane, has come to light. Rane referred to Kerala as a "mini Pakistan," claiming that this is why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra win assembly elections, claiming that terrorists in the state vote for them to become Members of Parliament (MP). He made this remark during a speech at an event in Pune on Sunday, December 29.

While addressing the gathering, Rane also stated that only extremists in Kerala voted for Priyanka Gandhi. Before his speech, Maharashtra Police had urged the organisers of the event to ensure that Rane refrains from making provocative statements.

"Kerala is a mini Pakistan, which is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister win elections there. Terrorists vote for them to become Members of Parliament," Nitesh Rane said.

Pune, Maharashtra: On LoP Rahul Gandhi, State Minister Nitesh Rane, says, "Kerala is a mini Pakistan, which is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister win elections there. Terrorists vote for them to become Members of Parliament" pic.twitter.com/iBVIpSAhlr — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2024

Earlier, on November 2, 2024, when asked by the media about his stance on Muslims, Rane responded, "90% of the people in the country are Hindus. Worrying about the interests of Hindus cannot be a crime." He further commented on Bangladeshis allegedly stone-pelting during Hindu festivals, adding, "If a case is registered for raising a voice against this, I am ready to face it."

In September 2024, during a public meeting in Sangoli, Rane had also made headlines by saying that, if given just 24 hours' leave, he would demonstrate his strength. Additionally, he had previously made controversial remarks about entering a mosque and killing people, which sparked objections from several Muslim organisations, including Asaduddin Owaisi.

Nitesh Narayan Rane, a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government and an MLA from Kankavali, heads the non-governmental organization Swabhiman Sangathan. A case has been registered against him for delivering hate speech.