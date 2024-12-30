Ravindra Waikar Car Accident: Shiv Sena MP's Vehicle Hit by Tempo in Jogeshwari

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar from the Northwest Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency was involved in a car accident near the SRPF camp entrance in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday near the Western Express Highway when an Eicher tempo collided with Waikar's vehicle. Reports indicate that MP Waikar was inside the car at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the tempo driver was under influence of Alchol, leading to the collision. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or loss of life, but further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Who is Ravindra Waikar?

Ravindra Waikar is a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and an MLA from Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. He has been a significant political figure, serving four consecutive terms as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before entering the Maharashtra Assembly in 2009. During the Fadnavis government in 2014, Waikar held portfolios as the Minister of State for Housing and Higher and Technical Education. He also served as the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri.

Also Read: Mumbai: Shivaji Park Police Solve Murder Case of 40-Year-Old Man, Accused Arrested

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Waikar emerged victorious from the Northwest Mumbai constituency, defeating Amol Kirti Kara from the Thackeray faction. His recent shift from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been a significant political move, showcasing his evolving role in Maharashtra's political landscape.