Khamagaon Protests: 150 Farmers Booked for Scuffle with Police

Khamagaon: Over 150 farmers, including women, were booked in Khamagaon for rioting and scuffling with police during a tractor rally demanding correction of their land records.

Police received intelligence about a planned tractor rally by farmers in the village.

Authorities issued a prohibition order and served notices to the organizers. However, the farmers defied the district magistrate's orders and proceeded with the rally, raising anti-government slogans and engaging in a scuffle with the police.



Following the incident, Khamagaon city police registered cases against Shivraj alias Raosaheb Tikar Patil, his wife, Sandeep Shivajirao Tikar Patil, Balu Shivajirao Tikar Patil, Balu Kharat, Maruti Tayde, Anand Surwade, Ganesh Thakur, Gyaneshwar Tikar, Himmat Surwade (all residents of Bori Adgaon, Khamagaon taluka), Shyam Awtade (resident of Pimpri Gavli), and other unidentified protestors under sections 341, 294, 186, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.



