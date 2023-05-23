Khamgaon: Police seize country-made pistol and bullets from student's possession

In a shocking incident, the police discovered a country-made pistol and five live bullets in the possession of a student residing in a hostel near the city's Wadi area. The student was apprehended and presented before the court on Monday.

Based on the received information, the police were alerted about a male individual in possession of a country-made pistol at Sanmati Hostel in the Wadi area. The police promptly arrived at the hostel and conducted a thorough search of Room No. 205.

The room in question was occupied by Nitin Raju Bhagat, a 22-year-old resident of Ambetakli in Khamgaon tehsil. During the search operation, the police discovered a black bag concealed under the iron bed. Inside the bag, they found educational documents, various items, as well as a country-made pistol and five live bullets. The pistol and bullets have an estimated value of Rs 10,000.

Initially, student Bhagat tried to mislead the police. However, he was arrested as the pistol was without a permit and illegal. Khamgaon police lodged an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

The seizure of a country-made pistol and five live bullets in Khamgaon has surprised police. The police are also investigating the source of this firearm and how a student got it.