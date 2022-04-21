Kiara Advani gives spooky vibes with her first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Kiara Advani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

On Thursday, Kiara took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

The motion poster features a petrified Kiara Advani with a scary hand on her head.

Teasing fans with a glimpse of her character Reet, Kiara wrote, "Meet ReetDon't be fooled, She's not so sweet."

As soon as Kiara shared her look, fans chimed into the comment section and expressed their excitement about the film.

"Ommggg can't wait ki," a netizen commented.

"Excited to see reet," another one wrote.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Tabu are also a part of the sequel. May 20 has been locked as a release of the film.

