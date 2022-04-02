'King of Bulls' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala nest of grandeur coming up at Malabar Hill

Mumbai, April 2 The ‘King of Bull Market Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a self-made multi-billionaire, is currently busy constructing a new house for his family at one of the poshest celeb addresses on the planet, Malabar Hill, in south Mumbai, flanked by the Arabian Sea on three sides.

Jhunjhunwala, 62, will become a second prominent mega-bucks personality to own a massive bungalow in the area that reputedly harbours the maximum number of millionaires per square metre in the country.

The friendly richie-rich neighbourhood comprises the Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, judges, diplomats, several top Indian and international businessmen, industrialists, top central and state government officials and a few from the glam world, too.

According to official sources, besides Jhunjhunwala, at least four other big names, including a couple of nouveau riche Unicorn start-up owners, are also planning to move into their own luxurious private bungalows in the vicinity soon.

Finding a breathing or building space is hard to come by in some areas like Malabar Hill, where each square foot of land is nearly double the rate of a tola

