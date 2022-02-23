Kirit Somaiya: After Anil Deshmukh and Malik, now third number is of Anil Parab

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Malik was taken into custody this morning. After that he was interrogated for 8 hours. He was later arrested by the ED. A total of four properties were being investigated since this morning. The ED was investigating Malik's family ties to the underworld. Nawab Malik has since been produced in court.

As soon as this news of his arrest came out, there was an uproar in the state. Reactions to this are now coming from various levels, political and social. Meanwhile, BJP's Kirit Somaiya has reacted after the arrest of Malik's ED.

After Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, now Anil Parban is number three. This claim has been made by Kirit Somaiya of BJP. Kirit Somaiya has said that no matter how much the Thackeray government commits gangsterism, we will not let go of Uddhav Thackeray's scammers, we will free Maharashtra from scams. Meanwhile, after Anil Deshmukh now Nawab Malik will go to jail, after which Anil Parab will have to face the probe.