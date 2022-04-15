Kirit Somaiya: Uddhav Thackeray's relative used black money to construct building in Shivaji Park

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that black money was used in a construction project related to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar. Shridhar Patankar is a partner in the company Mr. G. Holmes. The company has constructed a building at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shridhar Patankar's black money was used for the construction of this building which is worth crores of rupees. Rs 29 crore 62 lakh 29 thousand 320 of this project has come into the company through financial malpractice. For this, Shridhar Patankar had enlisted the help of air operator Nandkishore Chaturvedi. Therefore, now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should announce his relationship with Mr. G. Holmes, demanded Kirit Somaiya.

Kirit Somaiya had said that he would expose another scam of Thackeray government. Accordingly, Somaiya held a press conference in Mumbai on Friday and leveled new allegations of financial misconduct against Uddhav Thackeray and his family. Aditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray have transacted crores of rupees through fake companies of hawala operator Nandkishore Chaturvedi. A financial fraud of Rs 7 crore was committed through Como Stocks.

The Central Investigation Agency has been searching for Nandkishore Chaturvedi for several days. However, he is not found. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray should give the address of Nandkishore Chaturvedi. Otherwise, the ED and the Ministry of Companies should declare Nandkishore Chaturvedi a fugitive. This Nandkishore Chaturvedi used Aditya Thackeray, Tejas Thackeray and Shridhar Patankar for his 12 fake companies for financial fraud. A few days back, I had submitted evidence of financial transactions between Nandkishore Chaturvedi and Aditya Thackeray through three companies. However, even after that, Uddhav Thackeray has not uttered a single word about all this, said Kirit Somaiya.

Mr. G. Holmes was involved in financial misconduct in the company, which involved money laundering. The first record of this is 5,86,80,902 rupees. For the second time, Rs 23 crore 75 lakh 48 thousand 818 was parked in the company, said Kirit Somaiya. Kirit Somaiya also claimed that Shridhar Patankar is a partner and director in this company.