Kirit Somaiya's first tweet after Sanjay Raut's press conference

Sanjay Raut held a press conference today, promising to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He said the revelations will send “three-and-a-half” BJP leaders behind bars. “Bardasht bahut kiya, ab barbaad bhi karenge. There is a limit to politics [we have suffered a lot, now it’s time to demolish them],” he said without disclosing the names.

Speaking on the occasion, Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Centre and said, “Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu.” After this, the reaction from the political group has started. It is being said that Amruta Fadnavis reacted to this and Sanjay Raut was attacked.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has clarified that he is ready for any inquiry into the allegations made by MP Sanjay Raut. Kirit Somaiya has given this reaction through a tweet. He has also asked why Sanjay Raut, who is accusing him, is not talking about the Covid Center scam.

Reacting to the tweet, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "A similar attempt was made to defame my wife Prof Dr. Medha Somaiya in a building construction company from Saamna in 2017. Now my son's name has been mentioned. So far, the Thackeray government has filed 10 cases against me. So there are three more cases in the pipeline. I understand their situation. I welcome one more case. We have not done anything wrong. We have not been involved in any corrupt practices. "

He has also asked why Sanjay Raut, who is accusing him, is not talking about the Covid Center scam. What is Raut's relationship with Praveen Raut and Sujit Patkar? He also clarified that his fight against the Thackeray government will continue.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Rakesh Wadhwan, the mastermind behind the PMC scam, is Kirit Somaiya's partner. Sanjay Raut has alleged that Rakesh Wadhwan was given Rs 20 crore by the BJP. Many people close to Somaiya have withdrawn money from it before the PMC Bank scam. Therefore, arrest Kirit Somaiya and his son Nil Somaiya, said MP Sanjay Raut.