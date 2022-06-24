Kishori Pednekar talks on Uddhav Thackeray's remark

As more than 40 Shiv Sena MLAs revolted under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray is in trouble. Now Uddhav Thackeray is working hard to break this revolt. Mahavikas Aghadi producer Sharad Pawar has also entered the fray. Meanwhile, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has made a big statement on the current situation.

Talking to media today, Kishori Pednekar said that Mahashakti is the Bharatiya Janata Party. We have the support of BJP, she said. "If they want to go with the superpower, they can go. No one can stop anyone. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that those who want to go can go" she said.

Meanwhile, Kishori Pednekar said about the court battle that is about to erupt over this case, although the court side does not know, it knows a little bit, so we will see when it happens. Meanwhile, a meeting has been convened this evening under the leadership of Vinayak Raut, she said.