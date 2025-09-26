Kolhapur: 68-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Stealing Silver Idols from Housing Society

Kolhapur: Police has arrested 68-year-old woman for allegedly stealing Silver idols from Ajinkyatara Housing Society. As per the information provided, On Tuesday, September 23rd, the complainant Anagha Anil Kulkarni had cleaned various silver idols of gods in the house and kept them outside. After discovering that they had been stolen, he filed a complaint with the police. The Crime Investigation Team, under the guidance of Police Inspector Satyawan Hake, conducted an investigation.

Police reviewed, CCTV footage and caught that accused identified as Prabha Dattatray Mahadik, resident of Koregaonkar Colony, Pulachi Shiroli, Taluka Karveer. Following the arrest, police seized the items in question from her.

In separate incident, in Nashik's Panchavati area. CCTV footage shows two masked men breaking into a woman’s home and snatching her gold chain. This robbery took place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, when two men committed a robbery after initially asking for water, as captured in a viral video.

Also Read: Delhi Robbery: Bikers Loot Jewellery Worth ₹60 Lakh at Gunpoint

As woman brought glass of water one of them seized the opportunity to grab her chain. Woman tried to resisted the attack and tried to catch the criminals, but they fled from the scene. Video of this crime has surfaced on social media. Case has been registered against the robbers and police are actively investigating the matter