Delhi Robbery: Bikers Loot Jewellery Worth ₹60 Lakh at Gunpoint

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants intercepted two employees of a south Delhi businessman and robbed them of jewellery worth ₹60 lakh near Bharat Mandapam on Bhairon Marg, a high-security area in central Delhi, around 5pm on Wednesday. According to the police, the victims were riding a scooter when the men, armed with a pistol, blocked their way and forcibly took away a bag containing gold and silver ornaments. The robbers, both wearing helmets to conceal their identity, quickly fled the spot on their motorcycle after executing the daring heist in the busy heart of the city.

The employees, identified as Shivam and Raghav, had been sent to purchase the precious items from a shop in Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk, on the instructions of their employer. After collecting the ornaments, they delivered a portion for hallmarking at another store before heading towards the businessman’s residence in Bhogal, south Delhi. It was during this return journey that the robbery occurred. A police officer stated that one of the robbers pulled out a pistol, threatened the duo with dire consequences, and forcibly snatched the bag from Shivam, the pillion rider on the scooter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla confirmed that the investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events. He said officers were sent to the jewellery store in Chandni Chowk to verify the total weight and valuation of the ornaments the employees had collected. However, the shop was shut when officials reached. Investigators are now searching for possible eyewitnesses in the area who may have witnessed the robbery and could help corroborate the employees’ statements. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspects.

Meanwhile, traders and jewellers from Chandni Chowk expressed serious concern over the incident, urging authorities to strengthen security in major business hubs. With the festive season approaching, they said jewellery markets are especially vulnerable to robberies and snatchings. Yogesh Singhal, president of the All Bullion and Jewellers Association in Kucha Mahajani, appealed to the city police to increase vigilance and deploy more personnel in sensitive markets. He also suggested the reintroduction of the “roko-toko” (stop-and-question) drive to identify suspicious individuals and prevent criminals from targeting traders and their employees during the peak festive rush.