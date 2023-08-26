Kolhapur: Clash breaks out between police and protesters at Rukadi station during rail roko protest

Social activist and former deputy sarpanch Amitkumar Bhosale led a rail roko protest at Rukadi railway station to press for various demands, including the halting of all fast trains at Rukadi railway station. Clashes erupted between the police and protesters during the demonstration.

In the meantime, the rail roko protest was terminated following an assurance from senior railway officials, conveyed through Rukadi railway station superintendent G D Raikwar, that they would address all the demands within a month.

Every day, thousands of travellers commute between Rukdi, Kolhapur, and Gandhinagar for work and business. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, fast trains have ceased to halt at Gandhinagar and Rukdi stations. As a result, passengers are facing hardships and bearing financial burdens. Additionally, they are enduring time-related inconveniences and mental stress.