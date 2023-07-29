Kolhapur farmer falls victim to tomato tobbery as prices skyrocket; tomatoes worth Rs 60,000-70,000 stolen

In a surprising turn of events, theft has struck once again, targeting not just valuable items, jewellery, and cash, but also an unexpected commodity - tomatoes. Yes, you read that right! Tomatoes, the humble vegetable that we see and use daily, have now become the target of thieves. This unexpected trend has left the common man astounded as tomatoes, once easily accessible, have now become out of reach for many. A recent incident in Kolhapur shed light on this peculiar situation.

In the Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district, within the village of Hariwad, farmer Ashok Maske engages in vegetable cultivation each year. In this season, he has planted a crop of tomatoes. Currently, as tomato prices soar in Maharashtra, an unknown thief targeted Ashok Maske's farm and made away with 20-30 carat tomatoes. These stolen tomatoes are estimated to be worth around 60,000 to 70,000 rupees. Maske had taken precautions by installing CCTV cameras throughout the entire farm area. However, owing to the heavy rainfall in Kolhapur district, the thief took advantage of the dark of night and managed to evade detection by CCTV surveillance.