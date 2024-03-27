Kolhapur Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Godown, Materials Worth 70 lakhs Destroyed

A Godown caught fire after a worker of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Company on Jotiba Road in Kerli (Karveer) threw a burning weed. This incident took place around 11:30 on Monday (25th) night. Materials in the Godown got burnt and caused a loss of around 70 lakh rupees. In this regard, a case was registered against the suspected employee Omprakash Vishwakarma (age 25, currently resident of Kerli, native of Madhya Pradesh) at Karveer Police Station.

Additional information reveals that the Godown of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Company is situated along Jotiba Road in Kerli. This facility stored materials and machinery essential for road construction.

During work hours, Omprakash Vishwakarma discarded unwanted parts of a cigarette into the nearby area within the Godown. Unfortunately, the cigarette was still burning, and the dry grass facilitated its rapid spread. Consequently, a fire broke out, engulfing a truck and various materials stored in the Godown.

Following the incident, Dharmarao Sanyasi Lotti, an officer of the company (aged 30, currently residing in Kerli and hailing from Andhra Pradesh), lodged a complaint at the Karveer Police Station. Subsequently, the police initiated legal proceedings against the suspect, Omprakash Vishwakarma. Karveer Police Inspector Kishore Shinde stated that an evaluation of the damage was conducted upon inspecting the site of the incident.