Kolhapur: Five killed in collision between jeep and tractor on Solapur highway

A tragic accident on the Solapur national highway near Miraj resulted in the death of five individuals. The collision occurred between a jeep and a tractor carrying bricks. All the victims were residents of Sarvade near Radhanagari in Kolhapur district. Both vehicles suffered severe damage, and the occupants are in critical condition.

As per reports, a group of seven people from Radhanagari taluka in Kolhapur were travelling in a Bolero towards Solapur. As they reached Miraj, their vehicle collided with a tractor that was coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that the Bolero rammed into the tractor.