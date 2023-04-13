Kolhapur: Husband and in-laws booked for mental and physical harassment

A case has been filed with the Gandhinagar police in Uchgaon against six individuals, including the woman's husband, for subjecting a married woman to mental and physical harassment. They forced her to wear modern fashion clothes and make-up, while also extorting money from her for a car.

Radhika Rohit Pawar, 31 years old, has filed a complaint with the police. Her husband Rohit Tushar Pawar, mother-in-law Bharti Tushar Pawar, father-in-law Tushar Sitaram Pawar, sister-in-law Shivani Tushar Pawar, husband's maternal uncle Rajendra Patil, and husband's aunt Kavita Rajendra Patil have been named in the case registered by the police.

According to the complaint, the six individuals mentioned above forced her to do a catwalk and subjected her to physical and mental torture. She was coerced to consume alcohol multiple times and was verbally abused and physically assaulted. They demanded a sum of Rs 20 lakh from her to purchase a car. Furthermore, she was thrown out of the house. The complaint has been lodged with the Gandhinagar police, and Police Naik Kamble is conducting further investigations.