Kolhapur Man Falls Into Gorge at Amboli Ghat After Crossing Railing to Retrieve Handkerchief

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 27, 2025): A 45-year-old tourist from Kolhapur fell into a deep gorge near the Kavalesaad Point in Amboli Ghat, a popular monsoon destination in Maharashtra. The incident occurred when the tourist reportedly crossed the safety railing to retrieve a handkerchief and slipped.

According to the reports, the man has been identified as Rajendra Balaso Sangar, an employee of the Kolhapur Zilla Parishad and a resident of Chile Colony, Kolhapur. He had travelled to Amboli with a group of 14 colleagues to enjoy the monsoon season.

According to preliminary information, Sangar slipped while walking close to the railing near the waterfall. Strong winds and reverse-flowing water are believed to have caused him to lose balance and fall into the gorge.

Upon receiving the alert, the Sawantwadi Police rushed to the spot. A rescue operation was launched immediately, but thick fog and lack of mobile signal in the area have made the search efforts difficult. The Amboli Rescue Team was also called in to assist.

The police are questioning Sangar’s friends to understand the sequence of events. Officials have urged tourists to avoid crossing safety barriers and remain cautious while visiting hilly or waterfall areas during the monsoon.