Kolhapur: Man Who Poisons Food at Niece's Wedding Reception Arrested

Kolhapur police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly poisoning food at his niece’s wedding reception in Panhala taluka on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mahesh Jotiram Patil of Utre village, reportedly acted out of anger over his niece’s love marriage, police said.

The reception was held on January 7 at a local wedding hall. Mahesh allegedly added poison to the food prepared for guests, intending to cause harm, police said. Officers visited the venue and collected food samples along with the bottle of the toxic substance used in the act. They also seized Mahesh’s two-wheeler as part of the investigation.

According to police, Mahesh’s niece had been living with him before marrying a local youth against his wishes. The wedding reception had been organized to celebrate the union. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the event, which pointed to Mahesh’s involvement.

A complaint filed by the groom’s uncle led to a case being registered. Mahesh voluntarily appeared at the Panhala police station on Wednesday evening, police said. Samples of the poisoned food and the toxic liquid have been sent for testing. Police added that Mahesh will be presented in court on Thursday.