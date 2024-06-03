Kolhapur: Premature Victory Posters Congratulate Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati Ahead of Vote Counting

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be out tomorrow. Like many seats across the country, Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a tight contest. Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati contested from Maha Vikas Aghadi whereas MP Sanjay Mandlik was fielded by the Mahayuti. Meanwhile, posters of Shahu Maharaj's victory have been put up in Kolhapur city even before the results. The Mirajkar Tikti area had posters congratulating Chatrapati on becoming an MP.

The Mahayuti had campaigned extensively in Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even addressed a rally in the constituency. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had campaigned vigorously with Congress leader Satej Patil had taken charge of Shahu Maharaj's campaign. According to the TV9 exit poll, Shahu Maharaj is leading in this constituency.



Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency

In the Hatkanangle Lok Sabha seat, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had fielded Satyajit Patil Sarudkar of the Thackeray group and Dhairyashil Mane was the face of the Shinde group. Raju Shetty of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana was also in the fray. The constituency witnessed a triangular contest. Meanwhile, according to the TV Nine exit poll, Satyajit Pati of the Thackeray group is leading the contest.