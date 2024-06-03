Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: BJP Prepares for Post-Victory Celebrations with Roadshow from PM's Residence to Party Office

For this year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP launched its campaign with the slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'. The exit polls released after the end of the seventh phase of polling had predicted around 350-400 seats for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and the NDA. The BJP is also hoping for a big win in the counting of votes scheduled for June 4 and has started preparations for the post-victory celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand roadshow will be held after his predicted victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lakhs of BJP workers are expected to participate in the roadshow, which will go from the Prime Minister's residence to the BJP office in New Delhi.

According to sources, a big victory celebration will be held after the Lok Sabha election results are declared in favor of the BJP. The BJP is also patrolling from Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and Kartavya Path for the victory celebrations. This big victory will be celebrated after the swearing-in of the Modi government. However, a final decision has not yet been made on where the event will take place.

Meanwhile, sources said the victory event is likely to be held at Bharat Mandapam or Kartavya Path after the swearing-in ceremony. The event will be held on the theme of 'Cultural Heritage of India'. There will also be a light and sound show. Representatives of several foreign governments will also participate in the event. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely to take place on June 9. However, no final decision has been taken. The last time the government was sworn in was on May 30 after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.