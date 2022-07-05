Kolhapur Rain: Red Alert for Kolhapur district till July 8, two units of NDRF deployed

The water level of Panchganga River in Kolhapur district has risen sharply due to incessant rains for the last two-three days. The water level of Panchganga river has reached 25 feet 8 inches. The Rajaram dam has also gone under water. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the administration has stopped traffic on the embankment. A total of 15 dams in the district have gone under water. The district administration has appealed not to use dangerous routes.

Due to the warning of torrential rains given to Kolhapur district and the rapid rise in the water level of Panchganga river, units of Kolhapur NDRF have been dispatched from Pune. In this, 50 jawans in a detachment of 25 jawans will reach Kolhapur district. One detachment of NDRF will be deployed in urban areas and the other in rural areas.

On the other hand, the water level of Panchganga river is likely to rise sharply due to continuous rains. According to the meteorological department, torrential rains are forecast in Kolhapur district till July 8. District Disaster Management has been directed to remain vigilant.

As it is raining all over the district, the farmers are expressing their satisfaction. The rains in June betrayed the eyes of many. However, the heavy rains that started from the beginning of July have relieved the farmers.