Kolhapur Rains: Radhanagari Dam Gates Open, Panchganga River Level Rises Amid Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra is currently experiencing heavy rainfall in many parts, in Kolhapur Gaganbawda, Shahuwadi, Panhala, Radhanagari, Bhudargad, Ajra talukas have been lashed by heavy rains. Following which seven automatic gates of Radhanagari dam are open, releasing 11,500 cubic feet per second water from all the dams. Due to which river levels in that area are increased. Panchganga river is at 36.00 feet, causing 80 dams to submerge and disrupting traffic. Landslides on the ghat route have brought traffic to a standstill.

Heavy rains in the taluka have caused the Kumbhi and Saraswati rivers to overflow, submerging the Vetwade, Mandukali, Shenwade, and Asalaj dams. Tisangi is now cut off from Tekwadi. The Kode, Andur, and Vesarf Laghu projects are already at full capacity, and the Kumbhi project is 96 percent full.Water release from the Kumbhi dam has increased due to the heavy rainfall in the area.

A total of 1610 cusecs of water is being released, potentially raising the water level of the Kumbhi and Saraswati rivers. The administration has issued a warning to riverside villages. On Sunday afternoon, heavy rains also caused a room in Balabai Sadashiv Sankpal's house in Kode Budruk to collapse.

Also Read: Maharashtra Floods: One Dead, Three Rescued After Car Swept Away in Beed

Fortunately, no loss of life was averted as all the members of the house went to the fields. However, there has been an estimated loss of two lakh rupees to household goods. The roof of the house of Vishnu Babu Kamble in Mandukali collapsed. The roof of the house of Krishna Dhondiram Happe in Saitavade collapsed and damage was done.