Maharashtra Floods: One Dead, Three Rescued After Car Swept Away in Beed

A devastating accident was reported in Maharashtra’s Beed district when floodwaters engulfed a car, resulting in one fatality and three people being rescued. The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday along the Kaudgaon Huda-Kasarwadi road in Parli. According to officials, four individuals were travelling back to Digras after attending a wedding in Parli when their vehicle was swept away on the waterlogged stretch. Authorities confirmed that despite the quick intervention, the situation turned fatal for one passenger while the others managed to escape the deluge with help from rescuers, reported PTI.

The passengers, who had just left a marriage function and were en route to Digras, were caught off guard by the sudden flooding of the road, which led to the mishap. Swift action by police personnel, particularly Sub Divisional Officer Rushikesh Shinde, played a critical role in saving three lives. Local villagers also joined in the rescue efforts, helping to track down the stranded individuals. Their coordinated response made it possible to save those stuck in rising waters, highlighting the importance of immediate ground-level intervention during natural disasters, reported PTI.

Rescue teams were able to trace one of the passengers near a riverbank and safely bring him out. Later, the cries for help from two other victims enabled police and locals to locate and pull them out of the danger zone. Unfortunately, one occupant, identified as Vishal Ballal, could not be saved despite relentless attempts by rescuers. His tragic death underscores the lethal risk posed by heavy floods in the region, which have repeatedly disrupted life and claimed lives during the monsoon. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid flooded routes, reported PTI.