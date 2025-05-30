Kolhapur Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Rescued After Being Chained by Family For Over a Month

A shocking incident has come to light in Rajarampuri, Kolhapur, where a 40-year-old woman was found chained and locked inside her home by her own family members. The police intervened and rescued the woman from these inhumane conditions. Upon receiving information that a woman was being held captive in her own house, the police rushed to the spot. There, they discovered the woman bound with chains secured with a lock. After confirming the situation, the police promptly rescued her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been confined by her own relatives. When rescued, she was in a severely distressed condition and unable to walk properly. She told the police that her family had chained her to prevent her from leaving the house. The woman, who is approximately 40 years old, is reportedly mentally challenged. Her family members claimed this as the reason for restraining her.

Providing more information, Police Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar stated that the woman lived with her nephew, brother, and sister-in-law. According to the woman, she had been kept in this condition for the past month or more. Due to her deteriorating health, she was immediately admitted to a hospital for preliminary treatment. The police have assured that a detailed investigation will follow, and appropriate legal action will be taken.



