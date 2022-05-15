Konkan Kanya Express halts for two and a half hours due to engine failure

The Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express was halted for about two and a half hours due to engine failure. Due to engine failure, the next journey from Vilvade was done with electric loco. The Konkankanya Express was on its way from Ratnagiri when the diesel engine of the train broke down on Sunday.

As a result, the train schedule was disrupted. Electric loco (WAG9 -33322) had to be added for further travel. On Sunday morning, the engine of Konkankanya Express broke down at Vilvade railway station. At the same time, the electric engine of the freight train running on these routes were removed and it was connected to Konkankanya Express and the train left for Madgaon.