Konkan Railway Alert: Train Route Changes and Cancellations After Heavy Rains

Due to waterlogging at many places after heavy rains in Maharashtra, the routes of various trains have been changed. This has also been done because water is still flowing in the Pernem tunnel between Madurai-Pernem section. On the other hand, Konkan Railway has issued an alert informing that under Bulletin No. 3 dated 10.7.2024, the Pernem tunnel located between Madurai-Pernem section has been flooded and hence the routes of many trains have been changed.

Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge said, "Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route was affected from 2.35 pm on Tuesday due to water logging in the Pernem tunnel between Madurai-Pernem section." He said, the waterlogging was removed and the traffic was cleared at 10.13 pm on Tuesday night.

The official said, however, the same problem reappeared with more intensity on Tuesday night at 2.59 pm. Due to this, many trains had to be cancelled and the route of trains going on the Konkan Railway route was also changed.

According to the bulletin issued by the Konkan Railway Corporation on Wednesday, the trains that have been cancelled include 10104 Mandovi Express (Madgaon to Mumbai), 50108 Madgaon to Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) Passenger Train, 22120 Madgaon to Mumbai Tejas Express, 12052 Madgaon to Mumbai Janshatabdi Express and 10106 Sawantwadi-Diva Express.

It said that the diverted trains are 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express, 16336 Nagarcoil-Gandhidham Express, 12283 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, 22655 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Express.