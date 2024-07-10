Mumbai Rains: Catfish Spotted Swimming Between Flooded Local Railway Tracks; Video Amazes Mumbaikars

In an unusual event, many catfish were spotted swimming between the flooded tracks of Mumbai’s local railway, surprising Mumbaikars. This rare moment was captured by commuters and has now gone viral on social media.

This unexpected twist occurred due to widespread waterlogging and disruption of local train services in Mumbai. However, no information is available about where this video was shot.

In a rare and unusual sight, several catfish were seen swimming on the flooded tracks of Mumbai’s local railway system. Although the time and location of the incident remain unknown, the video capturing this unique occurrence has gone viral.#Catfish#MumbaiRains#LocalTrainspic.twitter.com/bGCoTRUIbR — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 10, 2024

In a viral video, multiple catfish are seen swimming between water-filled Mumbai local tracks. Some women are also heard talking in Marathi about fish, which surprises them.

During the monsoon, catfish often emerge from canals and other water bodies. Commuters were surprised and amused by the fish swimming along the tracks, turning their usual commute into an extraordinary experience.

The flooding caused substantial delays and disruptions in local train services, affecting thousands of daily commuters. The sight of catfish swimming on railway tracks, however, brought a moment of levity amid the chaos, highlighting the city’s unique ability to find humor in adversity.