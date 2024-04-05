Konkan Railway Introduces Special Trains Ahead of Summer Vacations

The Konkan Railway has decided to run special trains on various routes for the summer season. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the additional rush of passengers during this period. Special trains will run from April 7 to June 6.

There is a possibility of additional rush of passengers in trains on Konkan railway lines for many to travel and go to their villages. Keeping this in mind, in the first phase, a special two-weekly train will be run from Udhna Junction-Mangaluru Junction. The train will leave Udhna Junction at 8 pm every Wednesday and Sunday from April 7 to June 5 and evening the next day. It will reach Mangaluru Junction at 7 pm. Similarly, Mangaluru junction -Udhna junction train will run on Thursdays and Mondays from April 8 to June 6.