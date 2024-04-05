Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Skies, Weekend Temperatures Set to Drop

Mumbai residents can look forward to a serene atmosphere this Friday, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts partly cloudy weather across the city. According to the IMD's forecast, clear skies in the morning will gradually give way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon, spanning both Mumbai and its suburban areas. This shift in weather is expected to bring a dip in temperatures over the weekend."

The day's temperature is set to range from a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, with stability expected around 28 degrees Celsius. Wind patterns are predicted to originate from the east-southeasterly direction, with speeds reaching approximately 9.3 km/h.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week indicates a gradual decline in minimum temperatures. Friday's forecast anticipates temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and 23 degrees Celsius in the subsequent days. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with Dadar and South Mumbai experiencing highs around 33°C over the weekend.

Pre-monsoon showers are on the horizon for Maharashtra, with interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) likely to encounter thunderstorms and light rain from April 8-10. However, coastal areas such as Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are anticipated to experience minimal rainfall during this period, as per local weather reports. While humidity levels approach 100%, no indications of rain are apparent for these dates, although a clearer forecast is anticipated in the coming days.

Air Quality Update: In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently registers at 89, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. As per SAFAR-India's recommendations, AQI values between zero and 50 are deemed 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200 are classified as 'moderate', warranting caution.

