K’taka CM Basavaraj Bommai says Maha legislature resolution on border row is irresponsible & against federal structure

Terming Maharashtra Legislature's resolution on the border issue as irresponsible and against federal structure, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai once again asserted that not even inch of the state's land will be ceded.

We strongly condemn Maharashtra’s resolution, it has been so long since the State Reorganisation Act 1956 came in, and people on both sides are living peacefully. Maharashtra has the practice of making such statements and resolutions for the sake of their politics, Bommai said.

Look at the difference between our resolution and theirs, we are saying that we will not cede our land, while they want to take our land. There is no meaning to such things when the matter is before the Supreme Court. We are confident about getting justice as our stand is both constitutional and legal, he added.

The Maharashtra Legislature today unanimously passed a resolution to legally pursue inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

Stating that Karnataka’s resolution was constitutional and legal, Bommai said, Maharashtra’s resolution is opposite to it. The whole nation is watching. It is against the federal structure. It is irresponsible and we condemn it. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly last week had unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state’s interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said Maharashtra has no right to make such a resolution and it has no value, as the Mahajan Commission report is final on the border issue.

Accusing Maharashtra of repeatedly raking up the border issue for politics, he said, the case filed by that state in the Supreme Court is not maintainable.