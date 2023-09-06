Kunbi and OBC organisations raise concerns over Marathas' inclusion in OBC list

The government is in the process of granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community in Marathwada and including them in the OBC list, which has raised concerns among the OBCs in Vidarbha. Kunbi and OBC organisations have warned that Marathas should not be included in the OBC list by issuing Kunbi certificates. They have stated that if this occurs, they will also take to the streets.

Dr Babanrao Taywade, Chairman Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, stated that there is still a provision to issue a Kunbi certificate to any person who possesses documentary evidence that either their father, grandfather, or great-grandfather belonged to the Kunbi community. However, if proof spanning three generations is unavailable, the government cannot issue a Kunbi certificate to the individual. Consequently, they cannot be included in the OBC category. A prompt decision to grant Kunbi certificates to Marathas is not feasible.

The state government has formed a committee, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, to oversee the issuance of Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community in Marathwada. Representatives of Kunbi organisations have requested that this committee engage in discussions with Kunbi and OBC organisations in Vidarbha before presenting its report to the government.