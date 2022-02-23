'Ladenge Jeetenge': Nawab Malik's first reaction after arrest by ED

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.

Nawab Malik had been interrogated since morning. Nawab Malik was summoned for questioning after Iqbal Kaskar mentioned his name. Since then, the ED has taken action against him. After the arrest of Nawab Malik, he has been taken for medical treatment. As a result, NCP workers have become aggressive. Nawab Malik has been arrested after an eight-hour interrogation by the ED.

ED officials rushed JJ to the hospital with Nawab Malik for medical checkup. From there he will then be taken to court. Nawab Malik has been blamed for buying land from criminals. Action has been taken against Nawab Malik in this case.

'Ladenge Jeetenge':

Nawab Malik came out of the ED's office after an eight-hour interrogation. At that time, he showed the victory sign to the media. Nawab Malik has told the media that he will fight and not be afraid to win. Nawab Malik will have half an hour medical checkup at JJ Hospital. It is learned that a court hearing will be held after that.

After Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik and Anil Parab will be the third. No matter how much Uddhav Thackeray did, we will not give up. Kirit Somaiya has said that he will make Maharashtra scam-free.