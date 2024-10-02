Ladki Bahin Scheme Financial Assistance Could Rise to Rs 3,000 with Women's Support, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the financial assistance under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme could be increased to Rs 3,000 if women in the state extend their support to his government. Shinde also questioned the opposition's apparent resentment towards his government's welfare initiatives, expressing confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP will retain power in the upcoming state elections.

Speaking on Tuesday at a congregation of seers during the 'dharma dhwaj' inauguration at Kanheri Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Under this flagship welfare scheme, introduced ahead of the state elections by the Mahayuti government, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 are provided a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. The scheme is targeted at women with an annual family income capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Shinde criticised the opposition for criticising the government over the Ladki Bahin scheme and asked why was it getting jealous. "If the dear sisters give strength to the government, it will even surpass Rs 1,500, it will make it to Rs 2,000 and even take it to Rs 3,000," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his government's decision to declare desi cows as "Rajyamata-Gomata" as a historic move. "If we had not formed the government, which the common people had been waiting for over two years, we wouldn't have been able to empower our sisters or grant 'Rajyamata' status to cows. The work we've accomplished in these two years wouldn't have been possible," Shinde stated.

We will go among the people with our development record, welfare schemes and the investments we have brought to the state in the last over two years. Our dear sisters (women), dear brothers and dear farmers will acknowledge our work and Mahayuti will return to power with a huge mandate, said Shinde.

