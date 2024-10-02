Uddhav Thackeray for CM Again? Ambadas Danve Expresses Strong Support for Shiv Sena UBT Leader

Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister after Maha Vikas Aghadi came into existence. But, if the Mahavikas Aghadi gets a majority again this time, who will be the Chief Minister? This question has been discussed for many days. Speaking on the same issue, Opposition leader Ambadas Danve said, "We want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister, if only for a day."

Who is the chief ministerial face of Mahavikas Aghadi for the last few days? Different arguments are being made about this. Ambadas Danve commented on this in an interview. "Even if I was with BJP, I would have got a ministerial post."

Do you think that Congress and NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar's party do not want Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister? Answering this question, Ambadas Danve said, "It is not like that. On the contrary, they made Uddhavji the Chief Minister. We Shiv Sena took this position, so Congress and Nationalist Congress came to power." One hundred percent Uddhav Thackeray will become Chief Minister - Danve.

Also Read: MSRTC to Launch 'Shivneri Sundari' Service for Pune-Mumbai Bus Passengers

"Shiv Sena took this position and Congress and NCP met to come to power. Congress was number three. This should also be remembered. But Uddhav Thackeray took the position and got the ministerial posts. Then we would have got ministerial posts from him (BJP) too, wouldn't we? Stayed with BJP." Ambadas Danve raised the opposite question. "Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister this time too," said Ambadas Danve.